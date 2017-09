ALFRED, Maine - State police say an 81-year-old man was killed when his moped was struck by a car in Alfred, Maine.



Police say Russell Faxon of Lebanon, Maine, was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene on Monday. They say the car was driven by 65-year-old Laura Melisi, of Acton.

Police say Faxon had been following a large box truck and Melisi turned left after the truck passed, not seeing Faxon on his moped.



Police say Melisi and a passenger were not injured.