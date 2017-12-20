Police: Attack On Two Led To Lockdown At Millinocket Hospital

Maine State Police say an attack on two people in Millinocket that caused life-threatening injuries preceded a lockdown at the local hospital.

Lt. Troy Gardner said Wednesday that both assault victims, a man and a woman, were taken Tuesday night to Millinocket Regional Hospital before being taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

"At this point, we don't have any information to establish that there is any specific threat to anyone else, but we do want to remind people to take steps to be safe," Gardner said. "Be aware of what's happening around you, be aware of who is around you, remember to lock your vehicle doors and keep your homes secure."

Gardner described some of the injuries the two suffered as "life threatening'' but declined to say how they were hurt. Some local media reports indicated they were shot.

Gardner said the investigation was continuing, and that there were no arrests.

The Millinocket Regional Hospital was no longer on lockdown Wednesday. Officials said the emergency room was not affected. Hospital officials called the lockdown a precautionary measure to control the flow of people in and out of the building.