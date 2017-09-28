Police: Child Found In Room With Drugs After Mother's Death

WELD, Maine - Police say a report of a woman's death in a Maine home led to the discovery of her 3-year-old son sleeping in a room with illegal drugs and used syringes.



The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it was notified of the unattended death of 29-year-old Elspeth Donnelly, at the home in Weld on Tuesday. The cause of her death is under investigation.



Her boyfriend, 35-year-old Ian Klanfer, who took her to the hospital, has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Franklin County Detention Facility. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.



A couple visiting from Texas were found sleeping in another bedroom. They were not aware that Klanfer and another occupant had left during the night.