Police: Couple Under Investigation For Selling Sick Puppies

AUBURN, Maine - Police are investigating an Auburn couple officials say sold a puppy online that was diagnosed with highly contagious parvovirus.

Auburn Deputy Police Chief Jason Moen says the department received a complaint yesterday from a man in Massachusetts who had recently purchased the puppy. He says police found 15 dogs in the house, including seven puppies.

Moen says of the seven, three were exhibiting symptoms of parvovirus. All of the dogs have been quarantined at the residence for two weeks, and the three puppies have to be seen by a vet for diagnosis and treatment.

"Our main concern now is we're still trying to identify anybody that may have purchased puppies from these folks in the last month or so so we can identify them, advise them of the parvo issue so they can have their dogs tested."

Moen says it's not clear whether the couple had a city license to run a pet store or whether they might face animal cruelty charges.