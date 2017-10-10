Police Evacuate Nearly 2 Floors Of Motel In Suspect Search

PORTLAND, Maine - Maine State Police say they evacuated nearly two floors of a motel in their search for a suspect in a domestic violence case, only to find that he wasn't there.



Police say the man had checked himself into a room at a Motel 6 in Portland on Monday. Police said the room was the scene of a standoff for several hours. The man was not there when police entered the room.



Nearly three dozen people from the fourth floor and most of the third floor were evacuated; police believed the suspect might be armed. The guests were allowed to return to their rooms.



Police identified the man as 40-year-old Vincent Teruel, of Hollis, Maine.