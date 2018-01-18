Police Investigate Sex Offender Photographing Children

AUGUSTA, Maine - Police in Maine say a registered sex offender who has taken photographs of children in public places didn't break any laws.



The Kennebec Journal reports Augusta police have received multiple calls about a man taking photographs of children and posting them to the social media site Flickr. The Maine sex offender registry says the man was convicted of three counts of gross sexual assault in 2006 and served a sentence. Authorities haven't identified him.



Lt. Kevin Lully says the pictures are "concerning,'' but not criminal. Police say federal law allows individuals to photograph people in public places. Lully says the action would only be a crime if the sex offender was on probation. He is not.



Lully says police have interviewed the man. He says police have contacted Flickr about the incidents.

