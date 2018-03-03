Police Investigating Body in Trunk

PITTSFIELD, Maine - The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was on scene Friday afternoon at a car dealership in Pittsfield, after employees there reported that they had found a body upon opening the trunk of a Chevy Malibu.

The vehicle had been left in the parking lot of the Walmart in neighboring Palmyra and towed to Varney Chevrolet in Pittsfield.

Maine State Police have confirmed that an investigation is taking place, but have not released specific details about the incident.

The Morning Sentinel is reporting that the body was that of a young woman.