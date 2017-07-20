Police Investigating Down East Death as Homicide

CHERRYFIELD, Maine - Maine State Police say they're treating the death of a woman found alongside a highway as a homicide.



State police declined to identify the victim whose body was found Wednesday morning. An autopsy will be performed on Thursday.



Police say a car connected to the woman was found crashed 15 miles away from where her body was spotted by a passing driver on Route 193.



Department of Safety spokesman Steve McCausland said the medical examiner's assistance is needed to confirm the woman's identity.



No other details were released.



State police ask that anyone who was in the area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and might have information to contact them.