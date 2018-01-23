Police: New Jersey Man Used Phone Scheme To Steal Thousands

FALMOUTH, Maine - Police have arrested a New Jersey man who they say scammed a 90-year-old Maine woman out of nearly $5,000 over the telephone.



The Portland Press Herald reports police arrested 21-year-old Rheimy Diaz-Tolentio, of Paterson, last week in New Jersey and charged him with felony theft by deception, impersonating a public servant and harassment by telephone. Diaz-Tolentio is awaiting extradition to Maine.



Falmouth Police Lt. John Kilbride says Diaz-Tolentio told the Falmouth woman her grandson had been arrested for drunken driving during a phone conversation in July. Kilbride says the victim was defrauded out of nearly $5,000 following the call. Police didn't elaborate on the scheme.



Falmouth police say they identified multiple other victims of telephone scams during their investigation.

