Police Receive Reports of KKK Fliers in Augusta, Freeport

Some residents of Augusta and Freeport got up Monday morning to discover that the Ku Klux Klan had randomly left fliers in their neighborhoods.

One of the neighborhoods is where Augusta Police Chief Robert Gregoire lives.

“An officer got a call that there as a bag containing a message from the KKK in a driveway up here on Washington Street in Augusta, and then a short time later one of my neighbors showed up with one at my house,” he says.

“You can sleep tonight knowing the Klan is awake,” the message says. “Are there troubles in your neighborhood? Contact the Traditionalist American Knights of the Ku Klux Klan today.”

The flier also includes a toll-free number. For those who call, this is part of the recorded message they will hear:

“We’re unapologetically committed to the interests and values of the white race. We are determined to maintain our cultural and racial heritage.”

Because the message does not specifically threaten anyone, Gregoire says the leaflets are not illegal. However, he says some residents have complained that they find them offensive, and the chief says it’s possible that whoever distributed them could be charged with littering, which generally includes a $100 fine.