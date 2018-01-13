Police Say Portland Homicide was Domestic Violence; Man Arrested

PORTLAND, Maine – A Portland man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the death of his domestic partner, Sokha Khuon.

In custody is 40 year old Anthony Leng, who was arrested when he arrived at the police department to answer questions for investigators.



Khuon, 36, was found dead on January 7 at the Dorothy Street home she shared with Leng and two children. Police were called to the home after neighbors dialed 911 to report that gunshots had been heard.

The Maine State Medical Examiner later determined that Khuon had died from multiple wounds from a hand gun, and ruled her death a homicide.

Assistant Police Chief Vern Malloch says the two children, ages 10 and 15, were home at the time of the incident, and are being counseled following their ordeal. Malloch would not say if they witnessed the incident.

Malloch says he is unaware of any prior reports of domestic violence involving Leng, but he says in his experience, usually three to five incidents occur prior to police involvement.

"I want to strongly urge anyone experiencing domestic violence to call Portland police or Family Crisis," says Malloch, referring to Family Crisis Services, a domestic violence shelter in Portland with a 24 hour hotline. "We know that they save lives. Sometimes I think people are confused that Family Crisis can only help when someone's been arrested. That's not the case at all."

Leng is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail, and is expected to make a court appearance on Tuesday.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with further information is asked to call the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.