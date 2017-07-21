Police Use DNA Testing to Identify Woman Found Dead on Road

CHERRYFIELD, Maine - Maine State Police are using DNA testing as part of their efforts to identify a female homicide victim whose body was found on a road in Cherryfield.



An autopsy has been completed as of Thursday, but the cause of death has not been released. WABI-TV reports police have received several calls regarding the woman's death. The body was found Wednesday.



Detectives are seeking additional information from people who drove by a crash site that they say is connected to the victim.



The car has been transported by state police to Augusta for analysis.



Anyone with information is asked to contact police.