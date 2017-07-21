CHERRYFIELD, Maine - Maine State Police are using DNA testing as part of their efforts to identify a female homicide victim whose body was found on a road in Cherryfield.
An autopsy has been completed as of Thursday, but the cause of death has not been released. WABI-TV reports police have received several calls regarding the woman's death. The body was found Wednesday.
Detectives are seeking additional information from people who drove by a crash site that they say is connected to the victim.
The car has been transported by state police to Augusta for analysis.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Police Use DNA Testing to Identify Woman Found Dead on Road
By AP • 28 minutes ago
CHERRYFIELD, Maine - Maine State Police are using DNA testing as part of their efforts to identify a female homicide victim whose body was found on a road in Cherryfield.