Police Won't Charge Woman Who Shot Neighbor's Dog

FREEPORT, Maine - Police in Maine say they will not bring charges against the woman who shot and killed her neighbor's dog on July Fourth.



The Portland Press Herald reports that Leroy Hart's 2-year-old French mastiff, Max, was fatally shot after wandering into a neighbor's yard. Freeport police say they received reports of a dog chasing livestock before the shooting.



Lt. Nathaniel Goodman said in a statement Thursday the police department is not considering any charges after reviewing facts in the shooting and state laws. The woman's name wasn't immediately known.



Maine law permits livestock owners to kill any dog attacking their animals.



Hart says the dog was probably trying to play with the other animals.

