Poliquin, Pingree Critical of House GOP Proposal to Gut Ethics Office

After voting to gut the oversight of the federal Office of Congressional Ethics, House Republicans reversed themselves following widespread criticism from Democrats and open government advocacy groups.

President-elect Donald Trump used Twitter to question the timing of the move, suggesting Congress focus on more pressing matters in its first days.

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st District, was opposed to the change and not surprised at the change of position by the majority Republicans.

“This is the Congress of the United States in an unpredictable year where everything so far has been not in the way we imagined,” she says.

Among the Republicans openly opposing the changes was 2nd District U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, who issued a statement critical on the action.

Poliquin was not available for an interview. In his statement he said changes to the ethics office should be done on a bipartisan basis after adequate debate and consideration, not unilaterally by one party.

Poliquin, like Trump, said there are more important issues for Congress to tackle.