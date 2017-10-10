Poliquin Touts Fundraising Numbers In Maine's 2nd District Race

Republican U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin's campaign is touting his fundraising numbers as Democrats announce plans to challenge him.



Poliquin political adviser Brent Littlefield says Poliquin raised nearly $450,000 in the last three months and ended September with over $1.5 million in cash on hand. Littlefield said Poliquin will file new campaign finance reports this week.



Democrats registered to challenge Poliquin in 2018 include Assistant Majority Leader Jared Golden; Bar Harbor restaurateur Tim Rich; construction company owner Jonathan Fulford; mail carrier Phil Cleaves; Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument advocate Lucas St. Clair; and former selectman Craig Olson.



Libertarian Brian Kresge and Independent Will Hoar also registered for the 2nd Congressional District race. Republican President Donald Trump captured one of Maine's electoral votes, thanks to his strong showing in the district.