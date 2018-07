Political Parties Scramble To Fill Candidate Vacancies Across Maine

Leaders of both major political parties are scrambling to fill candidate vacancies across the state as 33 party nominees have withdrawn from legislative races. Most of the nominees were republican contenders. Mal Leary Mal Leary joined Maine Things Considered from the capitol to explain what this all means.

This story was originally published July 11, 2018 at 6:05 p.m. ET.