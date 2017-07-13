Portland Art Gallery Names Philadelphia Artist as Director

PORTLAND, Maine - A contemporary art gallery in Portland, Maine, has hired an interdisciplinary artist from Philadelphia as its new executive director.



Thirty-one-year-old Kelsey Johnson is currently a curator in photography and new media at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. The Portland Press Herald reports that she is also a recipient of a Pew Center grant for a survey of women artists in the 1970s, and she begins work at the SPACE Gallery in August.



Johnson will return to Philadelphia in the fall to present her grant-funded project at an artist-run gallery called Vox Populi.



Vox Populi and SPACE have a history of collaboration, through which Johnson learned about the gallery in Portland.