Portland Chamber Music Festival 25th Anniversary Season

August 9 thru 18

Hannaford Hall, Abromson Center at USM Portland Campus

The Portland Chamber Music Festival is celebrating its 25th year of bringing internationally renowned artists of the highest caliber to Portland to perform a wide range of classical and contemporary chamber music, including education and engagement programs for community members of all ages. Maine Public is pleased to be a media sponsor of the Portland Chamber Music Festival's 25th Anniversary Season, August 9th through 18th at USM's Hannaford Hall. Maine Public Members are eligible for a 15% discount on advance tickets to this year's festival.

2018 Summer Season Concerts

Opening Night Celebration

Thursday, August 9 at 7:30 pm

Haydn — Piano Trio in E major, Hob. XV:28

Castelnuovo-Tedesco — Quintet for Guitar and Strings, Op. 143

Mendelssohn — Octet, Op. 20

Romantic Visions: Falla, Primosch, and Dvořák

Saturday, August 11 at 7:30 pm

Falla (arr. Leisner) — Siete Canciones Populares Españolas for Guitar and Cello

James Primosch — Quintet for Oboe, Strings & Piano (Maine Premiere) Winsor Music Co-Commission

Dvořák — Piano Quintet in A major, Op. 81

​

Family Concert: All About the Violin

Sunday, August 12 at 10 am

What happens when four violinists get together, and bring a pianist friend along? Find out as we celebrate the highest voice of the string instrument family in this concert designed for music lovers of all ages, especially children ages 3 to 10.

Bach, Brahms, and "Paganiniana"

Thursday, August 16 at 7:30 pm

J.S. Bach — Cantata, BWV 32 Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen

David Ludwig — Paganiniana for Solo Violin and Chamber Ensemble (Maine Premiere)

Brahms — Sextet No. 1 in B flat major, Op. 18

​ Season Finale: Passing the Torch

Saturday, August 18 at 7:30 pm

Melinda Wagner — A Forest Unfolding (Maine Premiere in collaboration with Electric Earth Concerts)

Dvořák — String Quintet in E flat Major, Op. 97, "American"

This concert features the Maine premiere of a large-scale chamber oratorio in four movements, each by an acclaimed contemporary composer, based on the interconnectivity among climate, nature, and humanity. The landmark 25th season concludes with Founder and Artistic Director Jennifer Elowitch "passing the torch" to PCMF's next Artistic Director, violist Melissa Reardon, featured with friends in Dvořák's soulful American Quintet.

​To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, please visit pcmf.org the enter discount code HEARPCMF during the purchase process and then choose "Apply." When you reach the customer information screen, please indicate "Maine Public" when asked, "How did you hear about us?" To order tickets by phone, please call 800-320-0257 and mention the Maine Public member discount (note: your call will be returned within one business day).

Please note: this Maine Public Member Discount is available on single ticket purchases and cannot be combined with other discounts including senior and subscription pricing.