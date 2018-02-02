Portland to Conduct Rent Survey

The City of Portland is surveying landlords to get more information on Portland's housing situation.

City planner Jeff Levine says the survey is being conducted because the Council's Housing Committee felt some information was lacking following the release of a 2017 Housing Report in October.

"We didn't have a good sense of what the real rents are that are being charged right now," said Levine. "We know a lot of anecdotal things but wanted to get more scientific data."

The survey is being offered via email to 2,600 landlords registered with the city of Portland and consists of six questions about rents, property size and more. Levine says there's no close date on the survey, but the city is hoping to have responses back by mid-month. The data will be collected and finalized by 45 North Research, LLC, based in Portland, and presented to the council's housing committee.

Concerns have arisen in recent years over a lack of affordable apartments in Portland.

In November, voters declined to approve a ballot question that would have controlled rent increases.