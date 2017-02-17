Portland to Host International Lobster Conference in June

PORTLAND, Maine - What better place to hold a conference on lobsters than the biggest city in the lobster fishing industry's most important state?

Portland will host the 11th International Conference & Workshop on Lobster Biology and Management in June.

The conference will focus on environmental changes impacting the lobster industry. The globalization of the lobster industry will also be a key subject.

University of Maine marine scientist Rick Wahle is co-chairing the event. The university says it expects some 200 biologists, oceanographers, industry professionals and fishing managers to attend the event.

American fishermen caught more than 146 million pounds of lobster in 2015. Maine accounted for more than 122 million of those pounds.

The conference will last from June 4 to 9 and take place at Holiday Inn by the Bay.