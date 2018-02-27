Portland Jetport Posts Record Number of Passengers In 2017

The Portland Jetport had its busiest year in 2017, with more than 1.8 million passengers.

Assistant Airport Director Zach Sundquist says this is largely down to an increase in flights on already-existing routes, so more seats are available to fly to Washington, D.C., or Charlotte, for example.

“All those additional seats are just more frequency for business travelers, and leisure travelers, to get in and out of Maine,” he says.

Sundquist says some airlines are flying bigger planes, with a business-class section.

“We do have a very strong business market here, with a lot of global companies looking for that business-class experience,” he says.

Some of the airlines have also extended their usual summer schedules into the fall.

Sundquist says the airport has the capacity to carry about 3 million passengers a year.