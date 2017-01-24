Portland Mayor: LePage Has No Evidence That ‘Illegal Immigrants’ Are Getting Welfare

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling hit back at Gov. Paul LePage Tuesday for not backing up his claim that the city is misusing state funds by providing welfare to illegal immigrants.

The dustup rekindles longstanding tensions between the Republican governor and a liberal city that provides assistance to immigrants seeking asylum.

LePage’s assertion on Bangor radio station WVOM also comes as he’s attempting to justify a cut of roughly $14 million from the general assistance program statewide. The program helps cities and towns provide cash assistance to poor residents. State law allows some legal immigrants seeking political asylum to receive benefits.

Portland also provides assistance to immigrants who haven’t yet applied for asylum, but the city says its assistance to those immigrants is not drawn from state funds.

The governor didn’t get into the finer points of the general assistance program, choosing instead to deploy rhetoric about illegal immigrants that he has previously used to criticize welfare programs.

“But if you try to not follow the rules and you use the money for illegal immigrants then you get what you pay for,” he told WVOM on Tuesday. “The Maine people did not buy into you breaking the laws, and Portland in particular was the leader of breaking the laws.”

But Strimling says the governor didn’t provide “a shred of evidence” to back his claims that the city is breaking state law. Further, he says, the governor’s remarks directly contradict what his own staff has told the city.

Strimling says he called the governor Tuesday to discuss his comments. He also invited him to visit the city and see how it administers its welfare programs.

It’s unclear whether LePage will accept the offer. On Wednesday he’ll kick off his effort to drum up support for his two-year budget proposal with a series of forums to cities and towns. In the past, the forums have allowed the governor to make a variety of claims that often go unchallenged by the audience.

The governor’s clash with the City of Portland began three years ago, when his administration attempted to prevent asylum seekers from receiving state benefits until the federal government allows them to work. The effort ended up in court, with a Superior Court judge ruling two years ago that the administration could withhold the benefits.

State law allows legal immigrants to apply for assistance, which is capped at two years. Late last year, the Portland City Council voted to change its general assistance program so that immigrants not eligible for state aid can still receive assistance. However, that assistance is not supposed to come from state funds, but from revenues collected from property taxpayers.