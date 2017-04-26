Portland to Nova Scotia Ferry Season to be Extended 2 Weeks

PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland City Council plans to extend the season for the Portland-to-Nova Scotia ferry service by two weeks.
The City Council unanimously approved a contract to extend the season on Monday. The Portland Press Herald reports that the agreement is expected to generate an additional $16,600 for the city.
Portland received $265,000 in rent, parking and fees from the ferry agreement last year.
The new agreement states that Bay Ferries will operate The Cat high-speed ferry service from May 31 to Oct. 15. The Cat carried more than 35,000 passengers last year.
By AP • 1 hour ago
