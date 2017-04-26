Portland to Nova Scotia Ferry Season to be Extended 2 Weeks

By 1 hour ago

PORTLAND, Maine - The Portland City Council plans to extend the season for the Portland-to-Nova Scotia ferry service by two weeks.
 
The City Council unanimously approved a contract to extend the season on Monday. The Portland Press Herald reports that the agreement is expected to generate an additional $16,600 for the city.
 
Portland received $265,000 in rent, parking and fees from the ferry agreement last year.
 
The new agreement states that Bay Ferries will operate The Cat high-speed ferry service from May 31 to Oct. 15. The Cat carried more than 35,000 passengers last year.
      

Tickets From Maine to Nova Scotia Discounted This Summer

By Mar 10, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - Passengers going from Maine to Nova Scotia will be able to avail themselves of high-speed ferry discounts this summer.
 
Customers who book passage for the 2017 season before April 1 can save up to 25 percent off of some of the tickets. Bay Ferries operates the ferry between Portland and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.
 
Adult ticket prices on the Cat ferry range from $107 to $194 for round trips.
 

High-Speed Ferry Operator Considers Extending Season

By Irwin Gratz Jan 11, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine - "The Cat" will be back - and maybe earlier than last year. 

Bay Ferries chief Mark McDonald has told a Nova Scotia legislative committee he plans on beginning a new year of round of high-speed ferry trips between Yarmouth, Nova Scotia, and Portland, Maine, on June 1, two weeks earlier than last year.  

McDonald also said he'd like to keep running until Oct. 15.  Those two weeks could prove more problematic since they correspond with peak cruise ship season;  both use the Ocean Gateway terminal on Portland's waterfront.