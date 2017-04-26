Portland Officials Choose Site for Burying Dredged Soil

Officials in Portland have found a place to put contaminated sediment dredged from the city’s harbor.

The site, near the Coast Guard Station in South Portland, was the only one of several proposed sites that didn’t meet with economic, environmental or other objections.

It has been 70 years since some of the piers have been dredged, and Portland Waterfront Coordinator Bill Needleman says that’s a problem for a working harbor.

“Water depth has decreased because of sedimentation, so larger vessels can’t get where they used to get, and some piers have lost the ability to berth vessels at all,” he says.

As a result, Needleman says some wharf owners are renting to businesses that aren’t related to shipping, such as restaurants and offices.

The sediment can’t be disposed of in open water because it’s polluted by years of runoff from urban and industrial use. It will be stored in what’s called a confined aquatic disposal, or CAD, cell — basically a deep hole in the harbor bottom filled with the sediment and capped with clean sand.

“We’ve needed to find a place to dispose of material in a way that will isolate it from biological activity, ecological resources and other sensitive areas,” Needleman says.

Both wharf owners and environmental groups have thrown their weight behind the proposed project, expected to cost up to $14 million. Testing for the cell location was scheduled to start Wednesday.