Portland Police Department Offering Signing, Referral Bonuses

The Portland Police Department has some vacancies it needs to fill — and it’s willing to pay.

The department is offering $10,000 signing bonuses for 10 new officers and four telecommunicators who complete training and stay on the job for a two-year probationary period. But if they don’t complete five years on the job, they’ll have to pay the money back.

Police Chief Michael Sauschuck says the department doesn’t want to hire people who aren’t highly qualified, and that means competing with other employers

“With the economy being what it is, people have options, and if your options include putting your life on the line every day and working some tough hours and being away from your family, on the holidays as an example, in some instances, there are easier ways to make money,” he says.

He says of those who apply, the police department hires less than 6 percent.

In 2016, the average starting salary for new officers was $54,000 plus benefits. The department is also doubling a bonus for current employees who refer new people to the job.