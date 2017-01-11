Portland Police Look For Info About Seven-Year-Old Killing

PORTLAND, Maine - Police in Portland are seeking information to help solve a 7-year-old killing.



Police say Darien Richardson and Cory Girard were shot while sleeping in Richardson's apartment on Jan. 8, 2010. The pair were awoken by a masked intruder who entered their room and began shooting.



Richardson was shot in the hand and thigh while Girard was shot in the arm. Richardson died the following month from a pulmonary embolism caused by a blood clot that resulted from the thigh injury.



Police say they consider Richardson's killing a murder that remains unsolved. Her family is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.



Girard was later sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm while being an unlawful user of controlled substances.