Portland Police Shoot Man Brandishing Pellet Gun

By Jonathan Woodward 39 seconds ago

A Portland police officer has fatally shot a man brandishing a pellet gun that looked like a rifle yesterday.
 
Police received reports of a man walking through the parking lot of the Union Station Plaza strip mall screaming and pointing a gun at cars shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday. Conflicting reports to police described the gun as a shotgun, rifle or BB gun but was a rifle-style pellet gun with a wooden stock and scope. 
 
The man, 22-year-old Chance David Baker of Portland died at a local hospital. 

The Portland Press Herald reports the pellet gun was purchased just prior to the incident from a local pawn shop.
 
The unidentified officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated.

Tags: 
police shooting
Portland Police Department
Pellet Gun

Related Content

Lewiston Police Shoot Man; AG to Investigate

By Oct 26, 2014

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) _ The Maine attorney general's office will investigate an incident in Lewiston in which police say they shot a man after he brandished a gun.