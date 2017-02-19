Portland Police Shoot Man Brandishing Pellet Gun

A Portland police officer has fatally shot a man brandishing a pellet gun that looked like a rifle yesterday.



Police received reports of a man walking through the parking lot of the Union Station Plaza strip mall screaming and pointing a gun at cars shortly after 11 a.m. yesterday. Conflicting reports to police described the gun as a shotgun, rifle or BB gun but was a rifle-style pellet gun with a wooden stock and scope.



The man, 22-year-old Chance David Baker of Portland died at a local hospital.

The Portland Press Herald reports the pellet gun was purchased just prior to the incident from a local pawn shop.



The unidentified officer involved in the shooting has been placed on routine administrative leave while the incident is investigated.