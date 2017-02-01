Portland Rallies to Protest Trump’s Immigration Order

More than 1,000 people crowded in front of the steps of Portland City Hall late Wednesday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump’s executive action on immigration.

Among the speakers was organizer Hamdia Ahmed, a student at the University of Southern Maine.

“So I call on everyone here today to fight for refugees and Muslims, to fight for all people for equality and to ensure that the Constitution is upheld. I urge everyone here to fight against any form of hate,” she says.

Among those attending the rally was Ali Mann from Portland with her baby Asa. Mann was holding a sign that said “No Ban. No Wall.”

“Overall I’m pretty terrified, horrified, angry and afraid,” Mann says.

The rally had originally been scheduled for last Friday, but was postponed to make sure that the event, with such a large crowd expected, would come off safely.