Portland Symphony Orchestra Chopin’s Second Piano Concerto

Chopin's Second Piano Concerto with guest pianist Diane Walsh

Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 2:30 pm

Merrill Auditorium, Portland

Maine Public is a media sponsor of the Portland Symphony Orchestra's presentation of Chopin's Second Piano Concerto, featuring guest pianist Diane Walsh, on Sunday afternoon, January 15 at Portland's Merrill Auditorium. In addition to the Chopin, the program will also include Four Sea Interludes from Peter Grimes by Britten and La Mer by Debussy.

Maine Public members are eligible for 20% off tickets to the performance. To take advantage of the Maine Public Member Discount, visit PortTix online, select your tickets, and enter the discount code SPONSOR17 upon checkout. Tickets are also available by calling 207—842—0800 or visiting PortTix in person at 20 Myrtle Street in Portland (and let the agent know that you are a Maine Public Member with code: SPONSOR17). PortTix is open Noon — 6 pm, Monday — Saturday.

For more information on Chopin's Second Piano Concerto as well as the Portland Symphony Orchestra's full season of performances, please visit portlandsymphony.org.