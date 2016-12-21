Portland Vigil Remembers 32 Homeless People Who Died in Last Year

Today is the winter solstice, the longest night of the year. Members of Portland’s homeless community and their supporters walked up the hill from the Preble Street Resource Center to Monument Square to hold a vigil to remember those from the homeless community who have died since the last winter solstice.

This year the names of 32 people were read and memorial candles were lit. Donna Yellen, chief program officer at Preble Street, says more than half of those people were in their 30s or 40s when they died.

Yellen says people who experience homelessness die much younger than people who are housed.

“The stress of homelessness exacerbates health conditions,” she says. “They’ve died from the same reasons why many people die — heart disease, cancer — but they die so much earlier than people who are housed.”

Yellen says 32 is about the average number of homeless deaths in Portland over the past few years. She says when they first started doing this vigil 20 years ago, the numbers were fewer. But she says as homelessness has grown, more people are dying.

Among others speaking at the vigil was Dr. Peter Bates, chief academic officer at Maine Medical Center.

“Tonight we’re going to hear that over 30 people in the homeless community died in the past year,” he says. “As a doctor I know if this were a new disease in a new community there’d be a rampant call for action, and the fact that there isn’t always makes me sad, but also tells me how much work there is to do.”

Bates says Maine Medical Center wants to be part of the solution. He says the hospital is working with Preble Street to provide some needed gap medical resources for members of the homeless community and collaborating with other providers who are also working to help.

Correction: Dr. Peter Bates is chief academic officer at Maine Medical Center, not chief medical officer.