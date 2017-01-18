In Potato Country, a Symposium of Spuds Expects to Draw Many

CARIBOU, Maine - Maine's annual summit of the spud will bring potato producers, crop specialists and farmers to the northern edge of the state for a two-day conference.



The 32nd Annual Maine Potato Conference and Trade Show is scheduled to take place Wednesday and Thursday at the Caribou Inn & Convention Center in Caribou.



Maine was the ninth-largest potato producing state in 2015. U.S. potato production is dominated by Idaho and Washington, with other major producers including Wisconsin and North Dakota.



The potato harvest is a key piece of northern Maine's cultural heritage, and the state's potato industry is centered on northern Maine.



The conference will include meetings about subjects such as soil health, pesticide use and the role of climate change in agriculture.