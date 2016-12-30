Power Being Restored to CMP Customers in Southern and Central Maine After Storm

A spokeswoman for Central Maine Powers says it could take several days for power to be restored to some customers following a Nor’easter that knocked out electricity for more than 100,000 Mainers statewide.

CMP spokeswoman Gail Rice says more than 200 hundred line workers and another 120 tree crews are working to restore power.

“We are not going to be able to get service back to everybody by Friday evening unfortunately, due to the extent of damage and the difficult travel that we’re seeing in some parts of our service area,” Rice says.

She says that the heavy wet snow and wind left no part of CMP’s coverage area unscathed, but some of the heaviest damage is in Cumberland, Kennebec and Lincoln County. Rice could not identify which areas will be waiting the longest, but she said CMP is working to provide time estimates, which will be posted on its website when available.