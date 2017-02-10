Powerful Storm Hits Maine

A storm brought moderate to heavy snow, strong winds and rugged driving to Maine Thursday, especially to coastal sections.

The familiar sound of plows was heard Thursday as a nor’easter brought dry, powdery snow to the state, with highest totals along the coast. The storm has made for some hazardous driving, with several crashes reported on the Maine Turnpike.

The speed limit along the toll highway was reduced to 45 mph and to 40 on I-295.

“This is an all-snow event, very light. That helps with plowing but, of course, with the light snow and with the wind blowing, you have that reduced visibility,” says Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Ted Talbot.

Things should be winding down in western Maine between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Bangor could see some improvements by 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. with coastal, Down East sections hanging on until midnight or a little later. The storm should be pretty well over for the entire state by sunrise.

As far as projected totals are concerned: 12-18 inches in southern York Country, at least a foot in Portland over to Bar Harbor and points Down East.

Moving moving away from the coast, folks in Lewiston-Auburn and over to Augusta should expect 8-12 inches; 4-8 inches in the western foothills; 6-10 inches in Bangor and northern Washington County; 2-4 inches in Aroostook County.

Forecasters say there’s the potential that an even stronger storm will hit Maine Sunday night into Monday.