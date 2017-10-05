Preble Street, State Awarded Nearly $5 Million In Grants

Grant money totaling almost $5 million from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is headed to Maine. Just over $2 million will go to Portland-based Preble Street to reduce homelessness among veterans and their families across the state.

Preble Street’s Rob Liscord says this is the sixth year that the agency has received money through the VA’s Supportive Services for Veterans Families program.

“Gives us an opportunity to work with veteran households across all of Maine’s counties who are facing homelessness,” he says. “Either they are literally homeless, sleeping out or staying in a shelter or facing homelessness due to an eviction or foreclosure.”

Liscord says Preble Street has been working with up to 400 households a year, while demand for services has increased.

In other VA funding the state of Maine has been awarded up to $2.7 Million dollars for a renovation and expansion project currently underway at the Maine Veterans’ Home facility in Bangor.