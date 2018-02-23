President Trump Meets With Australian Prime Minister, Takes Questions

Updated at 2:53 p.m. ET

President Trump met Friday with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. He told reporters before the meeting that he expected "a lot of good things" will come from the session.

At a meeting in the Oval Offiice the two men discussed military and security cooperation and trade. Trump called Australia "a great country," and Turnbull noted this year marks "100 years of mateship" between the two countries and predicted 100 more years of friendship to come.

The two leaders also took questions from reporters in a joint news conference Friday afternoon.

