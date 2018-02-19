Principal Resigns Amid Conflict Over New School Start Times

SCARBOROUGH, Maine - The principal of a Maine high school has resigned suddenly without giving a public reason as a dispute is roiling in the community about new school start times.



Scarborough High School principal David Creech resigned on Friday. The Portland Press Herald reports the resignation came after an intense Board of Education meeting on Thursday in which the local teachers union issued a statement against the proposed start times.



Creech's resignation is effective on June 30. The new start times are set to take effect in the fall.



Opponents of the new, later start times at the high school have said they fear the change will hurt younger students. Creech's wife has posted on social media that the principal is seeing a wave of support, including calls for him to stay.