Location: Bangor, Maine

Maine Public is seeking a full-time Producer of On-Air and Online Fundraising Campaigns to join our Development team in Bangor, Maine. In support of philanthropic giving, the Producer of On-Air and Online Fundraising Campaigns is responsible for developing fundraising strategies and overseeing all aspects of radio and television on-air campaigns and online fundraising efforts.

The Producer will oversee all aspects of radio pledge drives, television pledge drives, and online efforts designed to raise revenue. Essential functions include developing pledge revenue and cost goals, reporting results, creating program schedules and pledge breaks, developing new strategies to increase revenue, creating partnerships, selecting and coaching talent for membership campaigns, coordinating with Technology teams, overseeing the selection of premiums, coordinating web-based member and revenue generation, and maintaining the membership online donation pages. The successful candidate must thrive in a professional and dynamic environment, work well both in a team environment and independently, and demonstrate dependability and a love of public broadcasting. A Producer with significant experience in on-air and online fundraising campaigns may have the option of working out of the Lewiston, Maine offices.

Job Requirements: A minimum of two years’ of experience within a broadcasting environment is required, Bachelor’s degree preferred. Experience in development, fundraising, public relations or marketing as well as experience in both new media and conventional non-profit development is preferred. Proficiency and experience with Microsoft Word and Excel required. Must be self-motivated and a creative thinker with excellent written and verbal communication skills. A valid driver’s license is required. Hours vary as necessary for special events and fundraising activities; may include evenings and weekends. Regular travel to all Maine Public locations will be required.

Maine Public offers a competitive salary plus a comprehensive benefits package including healthcare, retirement, paid time off, dental, vision, and other supplemental benefits.

To apply for this position, submit a cover letter and current resume to

apply@mainepublic.org no later than noon Monday, October 23, 2017.

-Equal Opportunity Employer-

