Proposed New Requirements to Vote in Maine Meet Resistance at Public Hearing

By 2 hours ago
  • The polling place sign outside Reiche School in Portland's West End on Election Day 2012..
    The polling place sign outside Reiche School in Portland's West End on Election Day 2012..
    Samantha Fields / Maine Public/file

AUGUSTA, Maine - A wide range of interest groups opposing a pair of bills that implement new residency and photo identification requirements to vote told lawmakers Wednesday that the proposals will make it harder for many people to vote.

The bills have been dubbed anti-fraud measures by supporters, including Rep. Brad Farrin, a Republican from Norridgewock.

Farrin is the lead sponsor of a bill that would require Mainers to show a photo ID before voting. "Just think in your daily life how many times you are asked for your ID, at the bank, the convenience store, at the airport and the list goes on. If we need ID for these day-to-day activities what can be the harm in protecting the integrity of the voting box?"

Opponents of Farrin's bill say it creates barriers for some voters, and seeks to prevent in-person voter impersonation, which studies have shown to be virtually non-existent.

Sen. Shenna Bellows, a Democrat from Manchester, told lawmakers that the proposals will disenfranchise certain voters by making it difficult to cast a ballot.

Bellows noted that national and local investigations have turned up few instances of in-person voter impersonation. "But what does happen is voter suppression and there is a lot of data about that," she said.

Bellows testified against Farrin's bill, as well as another one that would require college students to show a photo ID, tax document or motor vehicle registration proving that they live where they want to vote.

The Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee will continue to review the bill before referring it to the full the Legislature.

Tags: 
voter ID
Rep. Brad Farrin
Maine Public

Related Content

‘Voting Integrity’ or Voter Suppression? Pair of Bills Take Aim at College Voters

By 8 hours ago
Mark Vogelzang / Maine Public

Voting rights advocates and college students in Maine are hoping to defeat a pair of bills that could make it more difficult for some people to vote.