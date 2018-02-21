Protesters Gather at Defend Our Children Rally in Portland

Nearly 100 protesters gathered in downtown Portland Wednesday to rally against gun violence. The rally comes a week after a Florida gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Kerridan Stevens, a student at Gray-New Gloucester High School, spoke at the event. She says last week's shooting hit a little too close to home.

“Seeing the amount of lives taken by a student who was a part of the high school and had gotten expelled, it's scary to think that people actually can access weapons like that and take the initiative to do things as they do. It's hard to imagine. It's scary, honestly,” says Stevens.

Since the Parkland school shooting, high school students across the country have been leading the charge for gun reform.

Kathleen McFadden, who leads Maine's chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, was also one of the speakers. McFadden says there must be a bright light in every tragedy, and for her it has been the surge in youth activism.

“The energy around the student movement is palpable, and it is what's going to take to move the issue forward,” says McFadden.

Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America was formed in the wake of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School and has grown to a nationwide movement, with local chapters in every state.

Some rally-goers then visited Sen. Susan Collins' office after the protest to demand she take action on gun violence.