Protesters Interrupt Portland Police Chief Ceremony After Shooting

PORTLAND, Maine — A ceremony honoring Portland’s police chief has been interrupted by protesters angered by the fatal shooting of a man by police last weekend.

The Portland Press Herald reports that about a dozen protesters stood up, raised their hands and began shouting Wednesday night as the City Council honored Chief Michael Sauschuck for being named Police Chief of the Year for 2017 by the Maine Association of Police.

Mayor Ethan Strimling adjourned the meeting until the protesters left. They chanted "black lives matter" outside City Hall.

The protesters are reportedly upset over the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Chance David Baker on Saturday. Police say Baker was shot by Sgt. Nicholas Goodman after Baker allegedly brandished what turned out to be a pellet gun that looked like a rifle.