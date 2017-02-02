Protesters Urge Collins to Reject Pruitt to Head EPA

Maine Sen. Susan Collins' staff is hearing from another group of protesters, who converged outside her office in Portland Thursday morning chanting, "Block that pick! Block that pick! Block that pick!".

This time the several dozen protesters are urging her to reject the nomination of Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt as head of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Bob Klotz of South Portland is with 350 Maine, one of several groups represented at the rally.

"Pruitt is unacceptable," Klotz said. "And we're here today to speak up to Sen. Collins, to say she has to block that pick."

During his tenure as Oklahoma attorney general, Pruitt has sued the EPA 14 times. He's opposed the Clean Power Plan and the Clean Air Act's authority and is regarded by environmental groups as a climate denier.

Maine U.S. Sen. Angus King recently announced he'll be voting against Pruitt. Sen. Collins says she has concerns about his nomination but has not yet made up her mind.