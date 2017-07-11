Public Comment Period Over for Review of Katahdin Monument

By 55 minutes ago
  • Boaters paddle through the new monument in August of 2016.
    Susan Sharon / Maine Public/file

STACYVILLE, Maine - The public comment period is over for a federal review of more than two dozen national monuments, including Maine's new monument in the Katahdin region.
 
President Donald Trump ordered Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to conduct the review of monuments. Among the monuments Trump wants to review is Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument, which President Barack Obama designed as a monument last summer.
 
The public comment period on Zinke's review of the monuments ended on Monday.
 
Zinke visited the Katahdin monument in June and signaled that he felt federal ownership of the 87,500 acre site was settled. Conservationists say the land should remain a monument and possibly be elevated to a national park someday.
 
Zinke is expected to submit a report about the monuments to Trump by late August.

 

Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument

