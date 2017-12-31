Pulp Dam Needs Federal License Even If Owned By State

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A Maine pulp company's bid to get out of federal requirements by having the state take over one of its dams has hit a snag.



Republican Gov. Paul LePage recently signed a law to have the state potentially own the U.S. side of a dam straddling the U.S.-Canada border. Maine would do so as long it doesn't need a federal license, along with other conditions.



The dam's owner, Woodland Pulp LLC, says its 30-year Federal Energy Regulatory Commission license is too costly and unnecessary for a dam that doesn't generate much power. It argued those requirements shouldn't apply if Maine owns the dam.



But federal regulators on Dec. 21 said the dam would need licensing even if Maine owns it.A spokesman said Woodland Pulp is considering its options.