Ralliers Call on Sen. Collins to Reject Trump's Policies and Cabinet Nominees

PORTLAND, Maine - Hundreds of people rallied in front of Portland City Hall Sunday morning to ask Maine U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, to stand up to President Trump.

Sarah Daignault of Portland said she's alarmed by Trump's cabinet nominees, and that his executive order to ban Muslim refugees goes too far.

"It goes against everything I've ever believed that this country stood for," Daignault said. "Read the Pledge of Allegiance: Indivisible with justice and liberty for all. We're not doing that."

As a ranking senior Republican, Sen. Collins has to stand up for what's right, Daignault said.

Some of the ralliers called on the Republican senator to preserve the Affordable Care Act and reject Trump's cabinet nominees.

Sean Gayle of Portland said that regardless of Collins' party affiliation, she needs to represent all of her constituents. "And that's why we're here. We're here - to let her know we don't support Trump's appointees for energy, education - really, for anything."

Gayle said Collins is putting the interests of her party above Maine people.

A spokeswoman for the senator said Collins "is proud to represent all Mainers, and she will continue to defend American values as she has always done."