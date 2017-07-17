Randy Eckard, Blue Hill

101st Airborne Division, Phu Bai, South Vietnam August 1971-January 1972

Even though I was trained as an 11 Bravo (Infantry), I was conscripted into a Military Police unit upon arrival in Vietnam, where I spent seven months as driver and bodyguard for the CO of the 504th Military Police Battalion.

I was subsequently transferred back to an infantry unit after the quotas for Military Policemen were restored to normal. Seven months of Military Police duty had in no way prepared me for immediately joining an infantry unit. My infantry training and skills were rusty but I quickly latched on to several seasoned soldiers of my new company and re-learned as quickly as possible.

I was issued my field gear and M-16, flown out to a Firebase within three days of arriving in Phu Bai. From the Firebase we were flown out to perform roving patrols for three weeks at a time, before returning to base for three days of R&R. With waves of soldiers returning to the states in the early stages of troop draw downs, our company was stretched thin, often operating at twenty-percent below normal numbers. Our unit was operating in the highlands, just below the heavy jungle canopy, performing roving patrols. We covered several kilometers each day, wading through rice paddies, traversing steep inclines, and often having to cut our way through dense vegetation. The ever-present dangers of booby traps and ambushes took a mental and emotional toll on everyone. Being constantly wet from excessive sweating and wading through rice paddies, along with exposure to the chemical defoliant, Agent Orange, had many suffering from aggravated skin conditions, chloracne, rashes, and boils.

My first couple of months in the field happened toward the end of the dry season, with temperatures ranging well over one hundred degrees during the day. As the rainy season slowly engulfed the region, we walked, ate, and slept in the rain. Nights were quite chilly for such a tropical climate.

Squads consisted of seven or eight men, led by an E-5, Sargent. Squad duties rotated every fourth night, when one squad would go out for night ambush patrols. Just before dark we were sent out to a pre-arranged location, usually one to two kilometers from the NDP (night defensive position). We deployed claymore antipersonnel mines, and trip flares around our position, before configuring ourselves along a trail for possible ambush of enemy troops. These were harrowing and terrifying nights, lying awake in darkness so deep, you couldn’t see your hand held up to your face. Sleep was not an option due to the sheer terror of what might transpire. I would lie awake, with my M-16 across my chest, safety off, and two grenades with pins flattened, by my side, praying for daylight. Fortunately contact with the Vietcong was rare, and when it came, it was always hit and run, with short, but intense firefights, and then all went quiet. Each day was spent moving several kilometers to another hilltop, digging in for the night, setting up perimeter defenses, and scheduling one hour shifts of guard duty, from dark to daylight. Exhaustion, combined with the fear of ambush, booby traps, and the withering heat, which soon turned to cold rain and fog, took a serious toll on everyone.

My most intense night of terror occurred during my final week in Country. Little did I know that my orders had come through and I was supposed to have rotated back to the base in Phu Bai, to start processing for my return to the States. We had been out in the field for a couple of weeks, unable to get resupplied due to rain and fog, when we caught a break. The rain and fog lifted for a few hours so a couple of choppers could bring in supplies. After the choppers left my CO came over with my orders… I should have returned on that resupply helicopter back to Phu Bai, for processing out. Instead, I would spend at three more days in the field, until the next resupply, weather permitting. The rotation for my squad’s night ambush had rolled around again.

We were going out a couple of kilometers to set up an ambush on a trail where enemy movement had been detected the night before. With that knowledge in mind we were all anxious and jittery, plus it had been raining 24/7 for several weeks, and this night was no different. It was cold and dark beyond dark. We were all quite scared because the rain muffled sounds, and along with the inky darkness, our senses were limited. We decided that the trail, which was just off the top of a hill, was too exposed to safely set up an ambush and provide cover, so we opted to line the trail with claymore mines, then move well off the trail and into a shallow ravine about twenty yards below. Sometime during the night a fire mission was launched from our Firebase, where the 105’s started sending out rounds. The coordinates were obviously inaccurate, as the rounds came thundering in, right on top of the trail where we were supposed to be set up. The explosions were setting off the claymores, as shrapnel whizzed and whistled above our heads, and dirt and rocks rained down on us. We were all screaming and scrambling for any small depression or clump of dirt, as the flashes from the shells gave moments of illumination to pick out cover. The squad leader was screaming into his handset, “hold fire, hold fire, hold fire.” How many rounds came in on us, or how long it all lasted, I can’t say, but when the rounds stopped, there was a silence like nothing I have ever experienced. The rain was still dripping off the trees, the air was thick with cordite, and slowly, quietly, voices started piecing the silence, asking, “hey, are you okay?” Several guys had lost their rifles and other gear in the mad scramble for cover, but miraculously no one had been killed or injured. We carefully started crawling through the mud trying to locate gear, and get our bearings. We gathered together in a tight circle and talked quietly through the night… the first glow of daylight was like no other I have ever experienced. Our collective decision to move off the trail for safer cover truly saved all our lives.

When we returned to the NDP the following morning, the CO told us he thought the rounds were coming in pretty close to where we were located, so he was also screaming into the radio to “check fire, (immediately stop firing).”

The following day the rain had not let up so we had to make our way down to the river, where inflatable boats would be sent to retrieve our company and ferry us back to a landing zone. My final night in the field was spent along a riverbank, cold, wet, and covered in leaches. Three days later we were back at the base in Phu Bai, where I began processing out and scheduling my flight down to Danang, where I would soon board a Freedom Bird back to the states.

My life changed that night, forever, and more than forty-five years later, as I sit here writing, tears are streaming down my cheeks. How could a twenty-one year old kid not be changed by such incredible terror?