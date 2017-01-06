Records: Trucker in Fatal Maine Crash Hid Medical Condition

WELLS, Maine - Federal investigators say the driver of a box truck involved in a crash that killed two people concealed his history of diabetes to obtain medical clearance to drive.



The Portland Press Herald reports that investigators detail 56-year-old Lowell, Massachusetts, resident John Kamau's case in documents obtained by the paper.



The documents say Kamau was informed by his medical provider in May 2016 that he was no longer permitted to drive across state lines because he's an insulin-dependent diabetic.



Onset of diabetic shock can render a driver unconscious without warning.



The documents don't say Kamau's diabetes caused the November crash, which killed 57-year-old Earl Gray of Waterboro and 5-year-old passenger Wyatt Frost on the Maine Turnpike.



The Press Herald reports Kamau didn't respond to messages on his cellphone and business numbers.