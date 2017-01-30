Recreational Marijuana Becomes Legal in Maine

By Patrick Whittle - Associated Press 55 minutes ago
  • Medical marijuana, a pipe, rolling papers and two joints photographed in Belfast in 2014.
    Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press/file

PORTLAND, Maine - The first tangible results of state voters' decision to legalize marijuana are being felt as possession and home growth of marijuana becomes legal.

Voters narrowly passed the ballot question in November, and the waiting period between the vote and legalization has expired.

Contentious aspects linger, including what rules should govern businesses that will sell marijuana, such as retail stores and social clubs. But it's now legal to smoke it, gift it, grow it and possess up to 2.5 ounces of it.

The vote was close, and opponents are continuing to push for restrictions.

