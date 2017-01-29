Refugee Family in Maine Splintered by Trump Order

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) _ An Iraqi immigrant couple who arrived in Maine days before such immigration was blocked by the Trump Administration is awaiting word on their 20-year-old daughter who was left behind in Iraq and who had been planning to join them in Portland.



Forty-nine-year-old Labed Alalhanfy, his wife, Soso, and their two teenage daughters arrived in the United States Tuesday from Baghdad and reached Portland the next day.



Their daughter, Bananh, a student at the American University in Iraq had planned to follow her parents and sisters within days. Now they don't know what will happen.



The Portland Press Herald reports Alalhanfy qualified for an immigrant visa because he had worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army in Iraq. Alalhanfy says Bananh is anxious and scared.