Rep. Hamann Apologizes to Maine House Colleagues Amid Effort to Oust Him

Democratic state Rep. Scott Hamann, of South Portland, has formally apologized to the Maine House of Representatives for a profane, obscenity-laden Facebook post last week that made national headlines.

In it, Hammon implied that if he ever got within in 10 feet of President Trump, he would harm him. Hamann later described the post as "satire" that he posted to a friend.

But on the House floor Thursday he changed his tune. “There is no excuse for using such vulgar and disrespectful language and I deeply regret not only what I said, but also how I said it. These aren’t words I use in my personal, professional or political life.”

Hamann says his post has led to death threats against him and his family.

Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon has rescinded all of Hamann's committee assignments as punishment for his behavior. But some lawmakers want more to be done. Rep. Larry Lockman a Republican from Amherst, has filed an order to have Hammon expelled.