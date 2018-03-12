WINDHAM, Maine - Researchers in Maine say a lake's recent algal blooms are prompting concerns over the health of the body of water.
Beginning in May, water quality tests will begin at Highland Lake in Windham and Falmouth, after a mysterious algal bloom has reappeared every July for the last four summers. The Portland Press Herald reports the nonprofit Highland Lake Association and other parties will host a public forum March 21 about the health of the lake.
Officials say there is no evidence that this bloom is toxic, but it causes a pervasive and noticeable cloudiness in the water.
Association President Rosie Hartzler says she believes the cloudiness is caused by an increasing level of phosphorus in the water.
Researchers To Test Lake Waters Following Algal Blooms
By AP • 2 hours ago
